Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Dogs fly through the air at Dash to the Big Splash Bash

Posted 7:10 AM, February 23, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You’ve heard the expression “when pigs fly,” well this weekend, it’s dogs doing the flying!

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the Michigan K9 Athletic Center in Grand Rapids is hosting the Dash to the Big Splash Bash.

The event is a regional qualifier for the 2019 Ultimate Air Games that will be held in September of 2019.

Come watch these dogs for free this weekend as they fly through the air, into a pool of water, taking part in games such as “fetch-it,” “chase-it,” and “catch-it.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.