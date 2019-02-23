× Dogs fly through the air at Dash to the Big Splash Bash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You’ve heard the expression “when pigs fly,” well this weekend, it’s dogs doing the flying!

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the Michigan K9 Athletic Center in Grand Rapids is hosting the Dash to the Big Splash Bash.

The event is a regional qualifier for the 2019 Ultimate Air Games that will be held in September of 2019.

Come watch these dogs for free this weekend as they fly through the air, into a pool of water, taking part in games such as “fetch-it,” “chase-it,” and “catch-it.”