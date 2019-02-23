EAST KENTWOOD, Mich -- Madisyn Tillman and Alona Blackwell combined for 38 points as East Kentwood defeated Grand Haven, 58-42 to improve to 9-2 in OK Red play. With the win, the Falcons are guaranteed at least a share of the OK Red title with one more conference game left in the regular season against Grandville.
East Kentwood girls claim share of OK Red with win over Grand Haven
