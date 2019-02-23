Employers seeking clarity on new sick and minimum wage laws

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement in support of House and Senate resolutions adopted today that ask the Michigan Supreme Court to weigh in on the constitutionality of amendments made to Michigan’s mandatory paid sick leave and minimum wage laws last December. The Legislature adopted these Resolutions in response to an Attorney General request related to the laws’ constitutionality.

“We applaud the Legislature for asking the Michigan Supreme Court to weigh in on this important constitutional question,” said Jim Holcomb, Executive Vice President of the Michigan Chamber. “Michigan’s employers and employees need certainty regarding the state of the law.”

“The Michigan Chamber is hopeful that the Supreme Court Justices will undertake the requested review and bring clarity to the state of the law,” continued Holcomb. “By rendering their opinion on the constitutionality of the minimum wage and mandatory paid sick leave statutes, the Supreme Court will avoid a much longer legal process that is fraught with unnecessary confusion and political rhetoric.”

“While AG opinions are binding on state agencies and officers, only courts have the ability to declare a law unconstitutional,” said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy for the Michigan Chamber. “So regardless of what the AG opinion says, it likely will be challenged in court.”

“We agree with lawmakers that the Michigan Supreme Court should weigh in on this issue sooner than later to give employers and employees certainty prior to the March 29 effective date and to avoid a protracted legal battle,” added Block. “We are hopeful the Michigan Supreme Court recognizes the current level of uncertainty on these issues and will issue an opinion in this important and precedent-setting issue.”

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing approximately 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce who employ over one million Michigan residents. The Michigan Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. The Michigan Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan’s job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

