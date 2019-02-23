Grand Rapids Central Catholic ends season at 18-2 with win over Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich -- After already claiming the OK Blue championship, Grand Rapids Catholic Central notched their 18th victory of the season, 87-43 the final. The Cougars finish the season unbeaten in conference play.
