Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Grand Rapids Central Catholic ends season at 18-2 with win over Spring Lake

Posted 2:46 PM, February 23, 2019, by

SPRING LAKE, Mich -- After already claiming the OK Blue championship, Grand Rapids Catholic Central notched their 18th victory of the season, 87-43 the final. The Cougars finish the season unbeaten in conference play.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.