KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Hackett Catholic came away with the 54-51 win over Kalamazoo Christian on Friday night to finish the regular season at 17-3 overall and 12-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Valley division.
Hackett defeats Kalamazoo Christian, finishes unbeaten in the SAC Valley
