BLIZZARD AND HIGH WIND WARNINGS ISSUED

Home and Garden show returning to West Michigan

Posted 11:04 PM, February 23, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Home and Garden Show is coming back to the mitten for it’s 38th season.

The annual event is coming to the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids on Thursday, February 28th and runs through the weekend.

Organizers say they expect to have 14 feature gardens, five free seminars, and over 350 exhibitors.

Adults can pick up a ticket for $10 ahead of the show at their website. Tickets will also be available at the door for $12.

Multi-day tickets are also available for $18 but can only be purchased online.

For more details about the show, visit showspan.com/WMH.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.