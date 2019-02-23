Home and Garden show returning to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Home and Garden Show is coming back to the mitten for it’s 38th season.



The annual event is coming to the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids on Thursday, February 28th and runs through the weekend.

Organizers say they expect to have 14 feature gardens, five free seminars, and over 350 exhibitors.

Adults can pick up a ticket for $10 ahead of the show at their website. Tickets will also be available at the door for $12.

Multi-day tickets are also available for $18 but can only be purchased online.

For more details about the show, visit showspan.com/WMH.