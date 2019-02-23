× Lawsuit: Man dies after 911 calls for help go unanswered

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The widow of a man who died after suffering a heart attack is suing two suburban Detroit 911 operators after emergency calls were missed because the volume on a 911 line was turned down or off.

Former Canton Township employees Rachel Rowell and Joshua Choroba are named in the suit which seeks $25 million.

It says staff at a health care facility called for an ambulance 13 times on March 1, 2018 for 69-year-old Stephen Greene.

An ambulance was dispatched once the 911 system was turned back on or up and the calls answered. Greene died the next day.

The township’s attorney said Wednesday that the lowered volume caused an 8-minute service delay.

Canton is not named in the lawsuit. Court records do not list attorneys for Rowell or Choroba.