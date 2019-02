Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich -- The Lowell wrestling team won 9 of 14 Friday night and beat OK White rival Cedar Springs 44-18 in a division 2 team state quarterfinal.

The Red Arrows (20-3) will take on Gaylord in Saturday's semifinals at noon in Kalamazoo.

Lowell needs just two more wins to become the first school in state history to win six consecutive state championships.