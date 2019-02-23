MATTAWAN, Mich -- The Mattawan boys basketball team defeated Portage Northern, 58-42 on Friday night to improve to a perfect 19-0 to close the regular season. The Wildcats will face Kalamazoo Central on Monday evening in the first round of districts.
Mattawan ends the regular season unbeaten after win over Portage Northern
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
Mattawan boys remain undefeated with win over Portage Northern
-
Mattawan stays perfect with overtime win against Kalamazoo Central
-
Otsego remains unbeaten with a 72-50 win at Portage Northern
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central tops West Ottawa, earn share of conference title
-
-
Kalamazoo Central gets by Grand Rapids Union
-
Grand Rapids Christian closes the regular season with win over Wayland
-
Godwin Heights defeats Northpointe Christian, wins tenth straight OK Silver crown
-
South Christian defeats Forest Hills Eastern, notches 14th straight win
-
Hackett defeats Kalamazoo Christian, finishes unbeaten in the SAC Valley
-
-
North Muskegon improves to 15-1 overall after win over Hart
-
Hamilton girls defeat Byron Center, win third straight OK Green title
-
Unity Christian remains perfect in OK Green with win over Zeeland West