Meijer Recalls Meijer Brand Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies Due to an Undeclared Soy Allergen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Meijer is announcing a voluntary recall of its Meijer brand Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies because soy it is not properly declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Approximately 720 packages of cookies were sold between February 13, 2019 and February 20, 2019 in all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The product is packaged in a clear plastic container with a clamshell seal. This only affects products with the following UPCs sold between February 13, 2019 and February 20, 2019:

Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies – 12 Count. UPC: 0-41250-14563-9

Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies – 20 Count: UPC: 0-41250-14564-6

There have been no illnesses, injuries or additional product concerns reported to date.

Meijer initiated the recall after a routine inspection determined that the product had been distributed without proper allergen labelling for soy.

Customers who have purchased this product dispose of it or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Customers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their physician.

About Meijer:

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meijer-recalls-meijer-brand-ultimate-chocolate-mint-chip-cookies-due-to-an-undeclared-soy-allergen-300800065.html

SOURCE Meijer