KENTWOOD, Mich -- After holding a 1-0 lead at first intermission, Forest Hills Northern-Eastern hockey found another goal in the second period as Cure Cumming's slap shot was tiped by Ryan Endres. In the third period, Cumming added a goal on a nice wrist shot to make the score 3-0. With the shutout win, the Bird Dogs move into first place in the OK conference Baum division.
Northern-Eastern hockey takes division lead after 3-0 win over Lowell Caledonia
-
Northern/Eastern hockey picks up big divisional win over East Grand Rapids
-
Bernier gets 1st shutout, Red Wings top Senators 2-0
-
Struggling Red Wings snap 3-game skid beating Predators 3-2
-
Flames rally for 5-3 win, hand Red Wings 6th straight loss
-
Konecny’s OT goal lifts Flyers past Red Wings 6-5
-
-
Forest Hills Northern routs Forest Hills Central, clinches a share of the OK White
-
Larkin’s overtime goal sends Red Wings past Predators 4-3
-
Wild win 2nd straight road game, beat Red Wings 3-2
-
Green leads Red Wings to 6-1 win; their fourth straight
-
Kronwall, Bernier lead Red Wings to 4-1 win over Hurricanes
-
-
Athanasiou, Howard lead Red Wings past Senators, 3-2
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
Hart stops 22 shots in NHL debut, Flyers top Red Wings 3-2