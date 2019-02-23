Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Northern-Eastern hockey takes division lead after 3-0 win over Lowell Caledonia

Posted 2:43 PM, February 23, 2019, by

KENTWOOD, Mich -- After holding a 1-0 lead at first intermission, Forest Hills Northern-Eastern hockey found another goal in the second period as Cure Cumming's slap shot was tiped by Ryan Endres. In the third period, Cumming added a goal on a nice wrist shot to make the score 3-0. With the shutout win, the Bird Dogs move into first place in the OK conference Baum division.

