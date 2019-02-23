GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It took overtime but the Northview girls were able to get by Forest Hills Northern on Friday night, 65-59 the final. The Wildcats improve to 16-1 overall and 11-0 in conference play.
Northview girls remains unbeaten in conference with win over Forest Hills Northern
