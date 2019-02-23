BLIZZARD AND HIGH WIND WARNINGS ISSUED

Official dresses as Mickey to criticize government spending

Posted 8:59 PM, February 23, 2019, by

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A county official in Michigan dressed as Mickey Mouse to help draw attention to what he describes as wasteful spending on a Florida trip for employee training.

Genesee County Clerk-Register John Gleason held a news conference Wednesday with play money and a suitcase as props while a woman dressed as Minnie Mouse stood behind him.

He says spending about $25,000 to send three employees to the Disney Institute was “another junket.”

County Board Coordinator Josh Freeman, who was among the attendees this month, says the expense was justified after about a decade of little spending on employee development and training. WJRT-TV reports the board president also defended the travel.

The Flint Journal reports commissioners approved the travel and lessons learned in Florida are to be shared with other county employees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.