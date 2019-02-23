× OG’s Bakery: 16-year-old’s business is heating up

ADA, Mich. — Olivia Gargett, 16, has been crafting creations in the kitchen five years now, drawing hungry crowds from all over to her very own business, OG’s Bakery.

Gargett says she got her inspiration from watching the “Cake Boss” show on television as a young girl, she was even paid for her very first cake. Now she’s baking specialty orders for weddings and graduation parties throughout West Michigan, while making “how-to-bake” videos on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

OG’s Bakery focuses on delicious cupcakes, cakes, cake pops and cookies. You can get your hands on these tasty treats by direct messaging your order on social media.