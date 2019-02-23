× One person hospitalized after shooting in Kalamazoo County

OSHTEMO, Mich. — One person is in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 3000 block of Dori Drive at the Evergreen South Apartment Complex in Oshtemo Township.

Shortly after they arrived the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority notified them that a victim from the incident was already on their way to the hospital. That person had been shot inside the apartment complex and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified so far but the case is still being investigated.