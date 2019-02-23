BLIZZARD AND HIGH WIND WARNINGS ISSUED

Powerful wind just under hurricane force; Blizzard and High Wind Warnings posted

Posted 3:46 PM, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, February 23, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN — Be prepared to lose your power, the wicked winds are almost here.

The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Watches and High Wind Watches to High Wind Warnings. A Blizzard Warning is also in effect for Oceana, Mecosta and Newaygo counties forblowing and drifting snow leading to extremely low visibility. From 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected in the Blizzard Warning areas.

Winds are still expected to become sustained out of the west at 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts from 50 to 60 niles per hour at times. Cities could see gusts of 65 miles per hour, especially near the lakeshore, during the afternoon on Sunday. That would be just under hurricane force winds, which must be at least 74 miles per hour.

The threat for extensive tree and power line damage is high with this storm. Some locations could lose their power for days as cleanup afterward will take some time.

Make sure you are prepared for an extended time without power by gathering nonperishable food and plenty of drinkable water. If you have electronics, make sure you charge them as much as you can today so they are good to go if the power goes out tomorrow.

Download the FOX 17 Weather App for warnings and live radar and download the FOX 17 News app for traffic conditions and school and event cancellations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.