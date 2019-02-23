Powerful wind just under hurricane force; Blizzard and High Wind Warnings posted

WEST MICHIGAN — Be prepared to lose your power, the wicked winds are almost here.

The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Watches and High Wind Watches to High Wind Warnings. A Blizzard Warning is also in effect for Oceana, Mecosta and Newaygo counties forblowing and drifting snow leading to extremely low visibility. From 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected in the Blizzard Warning areas.

Winds are still expected to become sustained out of the west at 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts from 50 to 60 niles per hour at times. Cities could see gusts of 65 miles per hour, especially near the lakeshore, during the afternoon on Sunday. That would be just under hurricane force winds, which must be at least 74 miles per hour.

The threat for extensive tree and power line damage is high with this storm. Some locations could lose their power for days as cleanup afterward will take some time.

Make sure you are prepared for an extended time without power by gathering nonperishable food and plenty of drinkable water. If you have electronics, make sure you charge them as much as you can today so they are good to go if the power goes out tomorrow.

Download the FOX 17 Weather App for warnings and live radar and download the FOX 17 News app for traffic conditions and school and event cancellations.