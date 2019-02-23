KALAMAZOO, Mich -- The six-seed Rockford Rams fell to three-seed Davison, 44-19 in the Division 1 state quarterfinals. The Rams finish the season at 30-3 overall.
Rockford wrestling falls to Davison in state quarterfinals
