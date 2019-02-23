ADA, Mich -- South Christian already won the OK Gold but they closed their season on Friday night, defeating Forest Hills Eastern, 75-57 to finish the regular season at 17-3 overall and 11-1 in conference play.
South Christian defeats Forest Hills Eastern, notches 14th straight win
