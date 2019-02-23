Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Temporary power outage planned for Saturday night

Posted 3:06 AM, February 23, 2019

FREMONT, Mich. — Consumers Energy is hoping making some repairs Saturday night but they need to take down power for about 3,300 customers to do it.

Consumers says the temporary outage will affect customers in the Fremont area on Sunday morning.

It is expected to begin at midnight and last for about six hours.

Consumers also says their goal is to improve their electrical distribution system so they can be better prepared for the next time they experience an outage.

