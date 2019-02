× Water shut off after main breaks in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Water has been shut off on Cambridge Drive due to a water main that broke Saturday morning.

The city of Battle Creek made that announcement shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

The water has been turned off on Cambridge from Greenridge Road to Morningside Drive.

Crews anticipate completing the repairs by approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

The street is open. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area.