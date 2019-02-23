Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Whitehall wrestling advances to another State Semifinal

Posted 2:39 PM, February 23, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Whitehall wrestling had another impressive performance on Friday night in the team state quarterfinals against Alma. The Vikings came away with a 36-24 win over six-seed Alma to advance to the state semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

