Whitehall wrestling advances to another State Semifinal

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Whitehall wrestling had another impressive performance on Friday night in the team state quarterfinals against Alma. The Vikings came away with a 36-24 win over six-seed Alma to advance to the state semifinals on Saturday afternoon.
