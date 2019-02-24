BLIZZARD AND HIGH WIND WARNINGS ISSUED

3 Michigan lighthouses get $113,000 in state preservation grants

Posted 10:49 AM, February 24, 2019, by

The North Manitou Shoal Light in Leelanau County.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than $113,000 in state preservation grants has been awarded to three Michigan lighthouses.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority says the funding will help pay for work at the North Manitou Shoal Light, Grosse Ile Light and Eagle Harbor Lighthouse.

Funding for Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program grants comes from the sale of specialty Save Our Lights license plates.

North Manitou Light Keepers will receive $40,000 to hire a consultant to produce a report guiding future rehabilitation work for the light near Leland in Michigan’s northwestern Lower Peninsula.

Grosse Ile Township also will receive $40,000 for repairs and painting at the Grosse Ile Light southwest of Detroit.

The Keweenaw County Historical Society will get $33,333 for rehabilitation and other work at the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse in the Upper Peninsula.

