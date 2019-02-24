BLIZZARD AND HIGH WIND WARNINGS ISSUED

Animal saved from icy Estonian river turns out to be a wolf

Posted 8:31 AM, February 24, 2019, by

Grey Wolf Wolf (Canis Lupus) Originate From The Pyrenees, Picture Taken In An Animal Park Of The Yvelines, France.Canis Lupus , Wolf , Canid , Mammal (Photo by BSIP/UIG via Getty Images)

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonian construction workers got the shock of their lives when they found out the animal they saved from an icy river was not a dog but a wolf.

Rando Kartsepp, Robin Sillamae and Erki Vali told the Postimees newspaper they were working at the Sindi dam on the frozen Parnu River in southwestern Estonia when they saw an animal frantically swimming in a maze of ice.

They rescued the ice-coated animal and took it to a shelter. A hunter told them it was about a one-year old male wolf suffering from shock and hypothermia.

The young wolf recovered after a day and was released back into the wild with a GPS collar.

Estonia has an estimated 200 wolves. The grey wolf was voted Estonia’s national animal by nature organizations in 2018.

