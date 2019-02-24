BLIZZARD AND HIGH WIND WARNINGS ISSUED

Death of Norton Shores 10-month-old is being investigated

norton shores police

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Norton Shores Police are investigating a baby’s death last month.

The 10-month-old boy died at a Waterloo Avenue home on Jan. 21, 2019, according to the Norton Shores Police Department and Michigan Department of Health & Human Services’ Child Protective Services.

Norton Shores Police and the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office are waiting for the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.

After the prosecutor’s office consulted with CPS, they agreed to seek removal of the children out of concern for their safety while the investigation continues.

 

