Emergency landing after hijack attempt on flight to Dubai

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (FOX News) — A flight on the way to Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing in a Bangladesh city on Sunday after an attempted hijacking, officials said.

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane had taken off from the capital of Dhaka when it was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport in Chittagong, the airline’s general manager, Shakil Miraj, told Reuters.

The flight took off from Dhaka at 4:35 p.m. for the flight to Dubai via Chittagong. The pilot made the emergency landing in Chittagong about 40 minutes later, officials said, after a crew member reported “suspicious behavior” by the man.

Air Vice Marshal Mofidur Rahman of Bangladesh’s air force said at a news conference broadcast live on Somoy TV late Sunday the suspect, a Bangladeshi man, had been arrested and was being questioned. Rahman described the suspect as a “terrorist.”

Bangladeshi soldiers could be seen in the live broadcast taking positions inside Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong, located 156 miles southeast of Dhaka. Photos posted to Twitter also showed the aircraft being surrounded by emergency personnel.