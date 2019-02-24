BLIZZARD AND HIGH WIND WARNINGS ISSUED

Emergency landing after hijack attempt on flight to Dubai

Posted 10:09 AM, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11AM, February 24, 2019

A Biman Bangladesh Airline flight was forced to make an emergency landing due to an attempted hijacking. (FOX News Photo)

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (FOX News) — A flight on the way to Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing in a Bangladesh city on Sunday after an attempted hijacking, officials said.

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane had taken off from the capital of Dhaka when it was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport in Chittagong, the airline’s general manager, Shakil Miraj, told Reuters.

The flight took off from Dhaka at 4:35 p.m. for the flight to Dubai via Chittagong. The pilot made the emergency landing in Chittagong about 40 minutes later, officials said, after a crew member reported “suspicious behavior” by the man.

Air Vice Marshal Mofidur Rahman of Bangladesh’s air force said at a news conference broadcast live on Somoy TV late Sunday the suspect, a Bangladeshi man, had been arrested and was being questioned. Rahman described the suspect as a “terrorist.”

Bangladeshi soldiers could be seen in the live broadcast taking positions inside Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong, located 156 miles southeast of Dhaka. Photos posted to Twitter also showed the aircraft being surrounded by emergency personnel.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.