Falling ice damages car, Mackinac Bridge closed

MACKINAC, Mich. — The Mackinac Bridge is closed after a ice fell through the front window of a truck.

Shawn Thomas tells FOX 17 he was driving on the bridge when ice fell from the bridge supports, smashing his windshield and damaging the roof of his truck.

Thomas says he suffered minor cuts from the glass, but is otherwise fine. Thankfully he was the only one in the vehicle when the ice fell.

The bridge is currently closed to all traffic due to current weather conditions, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority website. Officials for the Bridge are turning drivers away and advising anyone travelling to the Straits area to tune into AM 530 or 1610 for current updates.