Grand Rapids Fire Department seeks help with parking laws

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department asked FOX 17 to get the word out – odd/even & one-side parking laws helps them respond to the scene of an incident.

North End Battalian Chief, Kathy Thompson, hopes that Grand Rapids residents will take the size of a fire engines into account when they park. Fire Engines are not easy to maneuver, so winding through narrow streets where cars are parked on both sides of the road can be next to impossible.

In fact, in response to a reported downed wire, Thompson said the department had to park nearly a block away at one point because the road was impassible.

Thompson reminds residents that having easy access to the scene is key in responding to non-emergency calls, containing fires, and saving lives.

Grand Rapids odd-even parking is in effect from November 1st through April 1st, unless otherwise stated by the city government. If you have any question if your street adheres to the odd/even or one-side parking laws, you can check here.