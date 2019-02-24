BLIZZARD AND HIGH WIND WARNINGS ISSUED

Michigan Museum of Natural History reopening to public soon

The new University of Michigan Museum of Natural History will open April 14.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is planning to reopen to the public in April in its new building.

The Ann Arbor school says new exhibits will be on display in the museum, which combines natural history with scientific research.

The museum , which is part of the university’s College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, closed in December 2017 . It moved from its previous home in the Ruthven Building to its current location in the new $261 million Biological Sciences Building. The public opening date is set for April 14.

Some of the museum’s newest features include a Quetzalcoatlus pterosaur in the Biological Sciences Building atrium; a planetarium and dome theater; and a lab where visitors can see how fossils are prepared for study and display.

