BLIZZARD AND HIGH WIND WARNINGS ISSUED

MSP: 3 dead after train hits car in Kalamazoo Co.

Posted 11:28 PM, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32AM, February 25, 2019

OSHTEMO TWP, Mich — Three people are dead after an Amtrak train collided with their car late Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the railroad crossing near 11th Street and Kl Avenue in Oshtemo Township along US-131.

We’re told the train was headed westbound when a car crossed the tracks heading northbound and was hit. All three people inside the car were killed in the crash. No one on the train was hurt.

No names have been released. The crash remains under investigation.

 

 

