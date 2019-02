GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Numerous reports of damage have been received around West Michigan due to Sunday’s heavy winds.

Among those was the roof blown off a Muffler Man business at 3300 28th St. SE in Kentwood.

Other reports were for tree branches and limbs as well as electrical wires down.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, only spotty power outages had been reported throughout West Michigan.