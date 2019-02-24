BLIZZARD AND HIGH WIND WARNINGS ISSUED

Scattered power outages around West Michigan

This map shows Consumers Energy's current power outages around West Michigan.

WEST MICHIGAN — High winds have created several spotty electrical-service outages around West Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Consumers Energy reported that 98.4 percent of its customers still had power and that 28,730 customers were without electricity in an area bounded by Lake Michigan to the west, Kalamazoo to the south, Lansing to the east and Big Rapids to the north.

Consumers Energy said electrical service was expected to be restored to most of those customers by 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

