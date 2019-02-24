BLIZZARD AND HIGH WIND WARNINGS ISSUED

Spartan Winter Tailgate

Posted 8:22 AM, February 24, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich --- Two people are being honored at this year's 9th Annual Spartan Winter Tailgate.

The West Michigan Spartans are pleased to announce: that this year’s Legacy Award, will be presented to Peter and Joan Secchia .

The tailgate is taking place at the J.W. Marriott downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday, February 27th. In addition to the Legacy Award, Peter and Joan have won MSU’s Philanthropist of the Year award for outstanding contributions in an multiple areas.  They include: The Secchia Center and Secchia Stadium.

Going into his 13th season, MSU Football Head Coach, Mark Dantonio, will also be at the event.

Net proceeds from the Spartan Winter Tailgate are donated to nonprofit organizations.

For tickets and more information, you can click here.

