Warnings linger until 7 a.m. Monday; Winds slow to diminish

WEST MICHIGAN — Wind gusts will not get under 50 mph until early Monday morning.

Until then, damage to trees, homes and power lines are still possible. Peak wind gusts so far have exceeded 50 mph across nearly the entire area with a few spots approaching and hitting 60 mph.

The extreme low pressure system now off to our north will move slowly east overnight, allowing for the winds to remain strong for several more hours. It won’t be until later on Monday that wind gusts come down below 20 mph.

Temperatures will also plummet, getting down into the low to mid teens by morning. With the strong, continuous winds, wind chills will become very cold, ranging from -5 to -15 degrees. School closings Monday will likely depend on one of three things. Power outages being the main reason, slick conditions out on area roads because of snow and water freezing up, and possibly because of very cold wind chills.

High pressure will allow for mainly quiet conditions most of the day for Monday and Tuesday. As this winter has shown us though, we can’t get past two quiet days without another winter weather maker, and this week will be no exception to the fact. Tuesday night into Wednesday, the area will be blanketed by light snow on the order of 2 to 4 inches.

