West Mi. beauticians affirm self love in the beauty and history of black hair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich...This week, New York city , through its Commission on Human Rights, officially banned discrimination based on hairstyles, and though it's one of the rare municipalities in the country to do so it's a sure sign of changed times.

In this week black history feature our Candese Charles speaks with beauticians and the owner of the only black owned cosmetology school in Grand Rapids about the changing tides of black hair.

If you would like to learn more about black hair or make a hair appointment here is a link to the The Mosley Cosmetology School and you can reached Tiffany Ross on instagram at @tamedbytiffany.