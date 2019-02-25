School delays and cancellations

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Eaton County

LANSING, Mich. – It is a happy Monday for someone in Eaton County.

The Michigan Lottery says that a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sound at the Shell gas station at 1016 East Saginaw Highway in Grand Ledge. The winning numbers were drawn Friday night.

The ticket matched the five white balls in the Friday drawing – 18-24-31-34-55.

If you have the winning ticket, you should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237.  The prize must be claimed within a year of the drawing date, which was February 22.

