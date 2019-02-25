× Food delivery driver warns of phishing scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tim Shreve moonlights as a fast food deliver driver for DoorDash. It’s one of three jobs he works to support his father who has Alzheimer’s and his sister who is disabled. So he said the extra cash he’s earned since November is much needed. However, he made what could have been a costly mistake on Sunday.

“So I made over $420 last week, and I won’t be seeing any of it anytime soon,” Shreve said.

He said someone gained access to him account after the scammer convinced him to hand over his information. Shreve said the caller claimed to work for DoorDash and accused him of using two devices for his DoorDash account. He said this is a violation of company policy. Although he has one phone, Shreve followed the scammer’s instructions to clear things up. That was a big mistake.

“They told me they needed to verify my account and to send them my information… which I did,” he recalled.

“Then they ended up blocking me out of my account and changing the bank account information. So now my weekly deposit is going to go to them instead of me,” Shreve explained.

He said the convincing call came in the middle of a delivery.

“They knew too much about that one delivery that I was currently on, and they knew too much about their policies for me not to, not to really doubt ’em,” he said.

The West Michigan man said he had trouble resolving his mistake with the company. While he awaits a resolution, he has a warning for other dashers.

“So my advice to everyone is to pay attention to those prompts and making sure you’re doing the best you can to protect yourself,” Shreve said.

He’s referring to the alert that pops up on the app when drivers log-in. DoorDash warns employees not to give out their information.

A spokesperson for DoorDash told FOX 17 this happens to many companies offering similar employment. People with ill-intent seek to get information and gain access to accounts through social engineering scams. The spokesperson said the company is looking into Shreve’s case and that he will get paid.