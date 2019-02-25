Georgetown bridge to be reconstructed

GEORGETOWN TWP, Mich. — Barry Street will be closed between 4th Avenue and Kenowa Avenue to reconstruct a bridge crossing the east branch of Rush Creek.

The project will replacing the existing bridge deck and beams, modifying the support structure of the bridge, and protection against sediment erosion, also known as scour.

Ottawa County Road Commision Road Engineer, Jack Klein, announced the street will be closed starting March 4th with an anticipated completion date of May 17th. Drivers should expect to take 4th Avenue south to Jackson Street in order to connect with Kenowa Avenue.

Barry Street connects to 56th Street at Kenowa Avenue and dead-ends at 8th Street.