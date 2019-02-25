GR Athlete Heading to Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Nick Minnema is a very confident 21 year old, and he should be, he’s a special olympics champion.

Nick has competed in many special olympics tournaments, but this March, Nick's taking on his biggest adventure yet.

His mother, Stephanie Minnema shares; "He was one of three athletes that will be going from the state of Michigan as part of the USA contingent, they’re going to be going to Abu Dhabi and Dubai where they will participate there with the International World Games.

These will be the first ever Special Olympic World Games in the Middle East- North Africa region, and Nick is one of more than 7,000 athletes traveling to compete.

He tells us his events are shot put and track, they're skills he’ll be showcasing in front of more than 500,000 fans!

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that comes to a price of about $3,000.

Special Olympics will be cover that cost, but Nick still wants to help.

Stephanie Minnema says, "We’re trying to raise some funds to help supplement that budget for the rest of the athletes, and for all of the programming that they do as well so they don’t have to dip so much into their budget."

Every dollar given to Nick will go to the Special Olympics so that other incredible athletes can succeed and grow just like nick.

Nick leaves for his big adventure in Abu Dhabi March 6th, click here to support him.

Click here for more information on the Special Olympics World Games.