Have a few laughs, save a few lives

Posted 11:35 AM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, February 25, 2019

Just by rolling up your sleeve for one hour, you can save lives.

As LaughFest nears (March 7-17) , Michigan Blood, part of Versiti has once again partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network to support Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. Gilda's provides free emotional healthcare for cancer patients, their families and loved ones. Cancer patients are in need of life-saving blood through transfusions to fight their disease and counter negative side effects from treatments.

Donation sites and dates include:

Monday, Feb. 25

7a.m. to 6pm.

Grand Rapids Donor Center

1036 Fuller NE in Grand Rapids

*must be 17 years-old, in good health

 

Thursday, Feb. 28

10a.m. to 8p.m.

Gun Lake Casino

1123 129th Ave.

Wayland, Mi

*must be 21 or older, in good health; donors receive $10 in free slot play

Blue Care Network will donate $10 toward LaughFest’s High Five campaign in honor of each blood donor. Also, DTE Energy will provide a community match of up to $50,000 for all High Five donations.What is High Five? It supports programs that Gilda’s Club provides to cancer patients and their loved ones free of charge. Donors will also receive an exclusive LaughFest silipint glass or T-shirt and a High Five pin. They’ll also be entered to win free tickets to one of the festival’s shows.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment call 1.866.MIBLOOD (642-5663) or visit donate.miblood.org

 

 

