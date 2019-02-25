Kent Co. woman named Military Spouse of the Year finalist

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A Kent County woman is receiving national recognition from the U.S. Army.

Last week, Katelyn Morris was selected of out nearly 10,000 families to be named Military Spouse of the Year for Army Recruiting. She is being recognized for work that helps families get comfortable in new surroundings and provides resources that aren’t available for families that live off-base.

Katelyn Morris met her husband, 1st Sgt. Aaron Morris, 13 years ago. He spent the first part of his 20-year career as a field artilleryman and became a recruiter after meeting his wife.

Since then, the couple has moved five times in the last eight years, highlighting the unique challenges in the recruiting command.

“We’ve experienced the separation, we’ve experienced the stress, the challenges that come with the moves and all of that stuff,” she said.

Aaron Morris’ job means the couple doesn’t live on a military base — presenting a new set of challenges for a family in new surroundings. Unlike many others, the Morris family has to find resources like schools and local realtors on their own.

“I looked at it as an opportunity to jump in and help,” Katelyn Morris said.

Katelyn Morris takes a photo while working on a school supply drive for local military families.

Since moving to the Grand Rapids area, she has taken on the leadership role for their family readiness group, organizing family events and using social media to unite their Army community.

Adam and Katelyn Morris pose for a photo with their children.

“To be able to come in and have the support already there waiting for you away from a military installation is not something you normally get, so I wanted to be able to provide that for our families and give them an opportunity,” Katelyn Morris said.

“We just try to create these family events and give these families and outlet and create that sense of community.”

She is among 18 other finalists across all other military branches for the title of Military Spouse of the Year.

The honor will be announced in May in Washington D.C. after a town hall addressing the challenges of being a military family and a banquet for the finalists.

