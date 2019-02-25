LaughFest Blood Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids, Mich-- Michigan Blood, part of Versiti, is partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network to support Gilda's Club Grand Rapids and its annual LaughFest.

Cancer patients need life-saving blood through transfusions that fight their disease and counter negative side effects of treatments they receive, like chemotherapy.

Two LaughFest blood drives will be held in Grand Rapids and surrounding areas in February:

7 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Michigan Blood, 1036 Fuller NE in Grand Rapids, MI 49503

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Gun Lake Casino, 1123 129th Ave. in Wayland, MI 49348;

Blue Care Network will donate $10 toward LaughFest’s High Five for each blood donor.

Also, DTE Energy will provide a community match of up to $50,000 for all High Five donations. High Five supports programs that Gilda’s Club provides to cancer patients and their loved ones free of charge.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to give. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call 1-866-MIBLOOD (642-5663) or visit donate.miblood.org.

LaughFest runs March 7-17.