Learn how to cook Modern Fancy Toasts with Chef Angus Campbell

The West Michigan Home and Garden Show is coming up, and Chef Angus Campbell is headlining the Standard Kitchens Cooking Stage this weekend.

Chef Angus will have 11 demos throughout all four days focusing on Crostini, Bruschetta and Modern Fancy Toasts.

He stopped by the studio to show us how to make Rosemary crostini with avocado spread, tomato, olives, mozzarella pearls, pickled vegetable medely and blackcurrant drizzle.

Avocado spread

1/2 avocado mashed well with a fork

2 T. cream cheese

1 T. chopped chives

2 tsp. fine chopped red onion

1/2 fresh lime squeezed

Directions:

Salt and freshly ground black pepper Puree together and season as needed.

Pickled vegetable medley

1.5 C. apple cider vinegar

2 T. salt

1/2 C. brown sugar

1 C. cauliflower cut into small flowers

1 C. broccoli cut into small flowers

2 ea. cloves garlic slices thin

1/2 C. Carrot cut angular

1/2 C. red peppers cut small

1 T. mustard seeds

2 T coriander seeds

1/4 C. red onion cut thin

Directions:

Bring the vinegar, sugar, salt, mustard seeds, coriander seeds and red onions to the boil. Cool slightly. Blanch all the vegetables together for 30 seconds. Immediately, and while still hot arrange the vegetables into clean jars. Cover with the pickle. Lid and chill quickly.

The Home and Garden Show will take place February 28 through March 3.

Tickets cost $4 for kids, and $10 for adults in advance. The price increases at the door.

For a complete list of vendors and activities, head to grhomeshow.com.