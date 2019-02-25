Man sentenced for fatal shooting in Van Buren Co.

Posted 5:37 PM, February 25, 2019, by

Troy Taylor - Arraignment 6/27/18

GOBLES, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will spend years behind bars for fatally shooting a man before leading authorities on a dayslong pursuit.

Troy Taylor, 38, was sentenced to 7-15 years for voluntary manslaughter. Taylor took a plea deal with prosecutors after a mistrial was declared in December due to a hung jury.

Authorities say Taylor shot 40-year-old Timothy Henley three times June 21 in the 31000 block of Brandywine Road in Pine Grove Township, near Gobles. Investigators said the men got into a dispute outside the residence before the shooting.

Taylor’s attorney argued his client fired the shots in self-defense.

After the shooting, Taylor drove away from the scene and was the target of a manhunt spanning several days before he was eventually arrested in the White Pigeon area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.