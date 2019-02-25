× Man sentenced for fatal shooting in Van Buren Co.

GOBLES, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will spend years behind bars for fatally shooting a man before leading authorities on a dayslong pursuit.

Troy Taylor, 38, was sentenced to 7-15 years for voluntary manslaughter. Taylor took a plea deal with prosecutors after a mistrial was declared in December due to a hung jury.

Authorities say Taylor shot 40-year-old Timothy Henley three times June 21 in the 31000 block of Brandywine Road in Pine Grove Township, near Gobles. Investigators said the men got into a dispute outside the residence before the shooting.

Taylor’s attorney argued his client fired the shots in self-defense.

After the shooting, Taylor drove away from the scene and was the target of a manhunt spanning several days before he was eventually arrested in the White Pigeon area.