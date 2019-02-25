Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. People with curly hair want straight hair, and straight haired people want curly. How about just accepting "natural hair?"

A weekend event showed people that natural hair is something to be celebrated. On Sunday, Shemeka Oneal and many others modeled for professional portraits, showcasing their "Do's" at the I Rock My Own at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

The event is a healing process for the community to come together and get to know each other on a deeper level.

There will also be a hair panel discussion open to the public at 6 p.m. today at Muse GR.

2. Kids grow so fast, so an upcoming Mom-2-Mom sale is a great way to outfit them and get other kid-friendly goods too.

It kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. on Saturday. It's taking place at The Orchard Hill Church on Three Mile in Grand Rapids.

For just a dollar, moms can brows all kinds of gently used items for babies and kids.

Organizers say to be prepared, as it's a cash only event.

For more details, search Mom-To-Mom on Facebook.

3. It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a flying dog?

Man's best friend flew through air at the Michigan K9 Athletic Center on West River Drive in Comstock Park.

It was all part of the Dash to the Big Splash Bash, a competitive dock diving event that wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

Can't make it out to watch? The Michigan K9 Athletic Center has open hours throughout the week.

4. Forget kids or pets, plants are the new thing to raise.

A growing trend claims more Millennials are hiring plant consultants and stylists to care for their plants.

Forget the toy room, they are creating a green space in their house.

It's not easy to make a garden grow, so they are hiring people with experience to show them how. The average consultant makes as much as $250 a day.

5. Aldi was voted America's cheapest grocery store and one of the most budget-friendly places to shop.

The reason is the chain has smaller stores with low cost private label products.

Aldi currently has close to 2,000 stores across 35 states.

Costco was also rated among the Top 5 Cheapest Grocery Stores.