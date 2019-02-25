MSP reminding people to drive safely after three died in train-vs-car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police continue to investigate a train-vs-car crash that left three people dead Sunday night. Police have identified the victims as Marcionna Edwards, 19; Jordan Brooks, 18; and Jarmaine Brown, 20.

Jeremy Robinson said he didn’t realize his cousin Jarmaine was a victim until he checked social media Monday morning.

“Really I just woke up to a post saying that three kids got into a car accident,” Jeremy said during an interview. “So I called his dad and he was kind of messed up about it.”

Lt. Ryan Schoonveld said an Amtrak train collided with the car near the intersection of KL Avenue and 11th Street in Oshtemo Township. Police are investigating why the car was on the tracks and where it was going.

“The state police would always remind people to drive carefully and drive safely,” Schoonveld said during an interview at the Paw Paw Post. “Adhere to the rules with regards to any traffic control device including emergency lights or gates at a railroad crossing.”

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s department and Kalamazoo Public Safety assisted MSP at the scene. Police said no one on the train was injured.