Muskegon Heights to search for new city manager

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights City Manager Jake Eckholm left his position with the city on Friday.

In a statement released Monday, Muksegon Heights Mayor Kimberley Sims said the city and Eckholm “have mutually agreed to separate employment.”

“We’re very pleased with the work he has done, it gives us a very good springboard to continue our growth,” Sims said. “We hate to see him go but understand. We’re now just making sure as leadership we get the next best fit for this role.”

The Muskegon Heights City Council will discuss the creation of a search committee to find Eckholm’s replacement at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday.

Sims said the city’s attorney will provide a legal opinion regarding the remainder of Eckholm’s contract at the meeting.