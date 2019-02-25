Muskegon Heights to search for new city manager

Posted 4:08 PM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17PM, February 25, 2019

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights City Manager Jake Eckholm left his position with the city on Friday.

In a statement released Monday, Muksegon Heights Mayor Kimberley Sims said the city and Eckholm “have mutually agreed to separate employment.”

A photo of Jake Eckholm. (Courtesy: City of Muskegon Heights)

“We’re very pleased with the work he has done, it gives us a very good springboard to continue our growth,” Sims said. “We hate to see him go but understand. We’re now just making sure as leadership we get the next best fit for this role.”

The Muskegon Heights City Council will discuss the creation of a search committee to find Eckholm’s replacement at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday.

Sims said the city’s attorney will provide a legal opinion regarding the remainder of Eckholm’s contract at the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.