R. Kelly to appear in court Monday on sex abuse charges

CHICAGO (WGN) — R. Kelly is slated to appear in court Monday on allegations he sexually abused a woman and three girls over the course of 12 years.

Kelly, 52, was charged Friday with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A Cook County judge Saturday set bail at $1 million, calling the accusations against Kelly “disturbing.”

Kelly would need to post $100,000, or 10 percent of the total bail amount, to go free. Defense attorney Steve Greenberg said Kelly “really doesn’t have any money.” The singer was dropped from his record label, is behind on rent and owes more than $161,000 in child support.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing someone who claims to be an R. Kelly whistleblower, says a second video showing Kelly engaged in sexual assault of a minor will be provided to prosecutors Monday morning.

Prosecutors on Saturday laid out their case against Kelly — detailing abuse allegations that span 12 years and involve four separate victims.

Kelly met one of the victims at her 16th birthday dinner, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said. Another alleged victim, also 16, asked for his autograph outside a court hearing for his 2008 child pornography trial. He was acquitted in that case.

Defense attorney Steve Greenberg maintains Kelly’s innocence: “He didn’t force anyone to have sex. … He’s a rock star. He doesn’t have to have nonconsensual sex.”

A 6-part Lifetime documentary called “Surviving R. Kelly” recently catapulted the singer back into the spotlight. In the show, alleged victims and Kelly’s close friends accuse the singer of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia.

Last month, Foxx made a public plea for victims to come forward, calling the allegations against Kelly “sickening.”

Each of the 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse Kelly is facing carries a possible sentence of three to seven years; probation without prison time is also an option.

READ: Bond proffer from R. Kelly hearing [Warning: Graphic language may be disturbing to some]