KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers are being advised to avoid the area of W. Vine Street in Kalamazoo between S. Burdick Street S. Rose Street.

Consumers Energy is currently working to clean up an overwhelming amount of downed lines caused by the high winds. The road is closed to both cars and pedestrians.

Police are warning commuters who usually use that area to avoid it for the time being. The intersection could reopened as early as 6 a.m.