× School damaged in Kalamazoo after high winds

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — High winds have caused damaged and knocked out power to several across West Michigan.

The winds caused part of the roof to blow off Forest Academy in Kalamazoo Sunday. No one was hurt.

Consumers Energy worked overnight Sunday to clean up a downed power line that caused a road closure on W. Vine Street in Kalamazoo between S. Burdick Street S. Rose Street.

That area has since reopened.