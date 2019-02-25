School delays and cancellations

Stop suffering from arthritis and spinal stenosis, Total Health Chiropractic is here to help

Millions of Americans suffer from arthritis and spinal stenosis each year. If you're one of these people, don't suffer through the pain any more!

There are plenty of common treatments, and Dr. Miller from Total Health Chiropractic can help you get rid of it.

Arthritis and Spinal Stenosis can cause the following:

• Frequent Neck or Back Pain
• Stiffness of Neck or Back
• Limited Motion in Neck or Back
• Radiating Pain into Legs or Arms
• Spinal Joint Pain

Thanks to Dr Miller's DRX 9000 program, all of these pains can be cured.

Total Health Chiropractic is giving new patients a great deal to get their journey started to a pain-free life.  Call (616)-828-0861 to get a $49 consultation and examination with Dr. Miller. Plus the first five callers will get a free hydrotherapy massage.

For more information, visit thchiro.com.

